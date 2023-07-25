First Look: Diamond Goes Retro With Picard and Borg

Diamond Toys, inspired by the Mego Star Trek figures of the 1970s, is giving Captain Picard and the Borg the retro treatment -- and we've got an exclusive First Look. The company will kick off its Star Trek Retro line in Winter 2012, putting a Mego-esque spin on Star Trek: The Next Generation characters for the series' 25th anniversary, starting with Picard and a Borg, and followed, hopefully, by many more.The figures will stand eight inches tall, feature real cloth costumes and sell for approximately $20 each. Look for the figures at comic shops, specialty stores and online retailers. They'll also be available through the Diamond Comics Distributors' Previews Catalog.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about Diamond Toys' upcoming Star Trek Retro line.