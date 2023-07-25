Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 17, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Deluxe Kirk and Spock Action Figures From Diamond Select Toys

    FIRST LOOK: Deluxe Kirk and Spock Action Figures From Diamond Select Toys

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Kirk and Spock are ready for action, thanks to Diamond Select Toys, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. Set to debut next month, the first two figures in their Diamond Select Toys’ new deluxe Star Trek line will be TOS-era Kirk and Spock, each of which will come with interchangeable parts --- including hands, legs, accessories and more – and a diorama base (including an Enterprise engineering section).

    The Diamond Select deluxe Kirk and Spock action figures are available now for pre-order at your favorite online retailer or local comic shop. Keep an eye on Star Trek.com for additional details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top