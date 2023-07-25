Published May 17, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Deluxe Kirk and Spock Action Figures From Diamond Select Toys
Kirk and Spock are ready for action, thanks to Diamond Select Toys, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look. Set to debut next month, the first two figures in their Diamond Select Toys’ new deluxe Star Trek line will be TOS-era Kirk and Spock, each of which will come with interchangeable parts --- including hands, legs, accessories and more – and a diorama base (including an Enterprise engineering section).
The Diamond Select deluxe Kirk and Spock action figures are available now for pre-order at your favorite online retailer or local comic shop. Keep an eye on Star Trek.com for additional details.