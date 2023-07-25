Published Oct 31, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Deep Space Nine Fine Art Prints
Generation Gallery has just introduced a sleek new illustrative fine art print of Avery Brooks as Sisko from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and they’ve paired it with a print of the DS9 space station to comprise a Deep Space Nine Set available now for just $35, including free shipping (in the U.K.).
The Sisko print is produced on 300gsm textured fine art paper, measures 16.5" x 11.7," comes hand-numbered and is limited to a run of just 995 worldwide. Both the Sisko print and the DS9 print include a certificate of authenticity.
Click HERE to order.