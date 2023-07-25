Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Oct 31, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Deep Space Nine Fine Art Prints

    FIRST LOOK: Deep Space Nine Fine Art Prints

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Generation Gallery has just introduced a sleek new illustrative fine art print of Avery Brooks as Sisko from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and they’ve paired it with a print of the DS9 space station to comprise a Deep Space Nine Set available now for just $35, including free shipping (in the U.K.).

    The Sisko print is produced on 300gsm textured fine art paper, measures 16.5" x 11.7," comes hand-numbered and is limited to a run of just 995 worldwide. Both the Sisko print and the DS9 print include a certificate of authenticity.

    Click HERE to order.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top