First Look: David McIntee's TNG Novel

David A. McIntee has a new Trek up his sleeve. The British journalist and author, who’s penned several Star Trek short stories, will make his feature-length Trek novel debut on March 29 with Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Indistinguishable from Magic – and StarTrek.com has a First Look.

A mass-market paperback from Simon and Schuster, the 496 pages of Indistinguishable from Magic find Geordi La Forge and Montgomery Scott teaming up to crack a 200-year-old mystery that’s only the tip of a far-more troubling and potentially deadly iceberg. Helping the heroic Enterprise engineers are Guinan and Nog, as well as the crew of the U.S.S. Challenger, while time and some familiar enemies are among an array of obstacles.

Indistinguishable from Magic will be available at major bookstores and general retailers nationwide, priced at $7.99, as well as in the e-book format. For additional details, click here.