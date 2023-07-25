Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 13, 2012

    FIRST LOOK: David Mack's The Persistence of Memory

    FIRST LOOK: David Mack's The Persistence of Memory

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The David Mack attack will commence on October 30. That’s the day that Simon & Schuster will unveil the first salvo – The Persistence of Memory – in a trilogy of Star Trek: The Next Generation: Cold Equations novels. StarTrek.com has a First Look at the cover of The Persistence of Memory, and here’s the synopsis, straight from Simon & Schuster:A BRAZEN HEIST: Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the Enterprise crew race to find out who has stolen Data's android brother B-4—and for what sinister purpose. A BROKEN PROMISE: One desperate father risks all for the son he abandoned forty years ago—but is he ready to pay the price for redemption? A DARING MISSION: Against overwhelming odds, and with time running out, Commander Worf has only one chance to avert a disaster. But how high a price will he pay for victory.

    Persistence of Memory will be released on October 30 in mass-market paperback and Ebook editions, with both running 400 pages and priced at $7.99. Click HERE for additional details and to pre-order the title.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top