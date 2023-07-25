FIRST LOOK: David Mack's The Persistence of Memory

The David Mack attack will commence on October 30. That’s the day that Simon & Schuster will unveil the first salvo – The Persistence of Memory – in a trilogy of Star Trek: The Next Generation: Cold Equations novels. StarTrek.com has a First Look at the cover of The Persistence of Memory, and here’s the synopsis, straight from Simon & Schuster:A BRAZEN HEIST: Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the Enterprise crew race to find out who has stolen Data's android brother B-4—and for what sinister purpose. A BROKEN PROMISE: One desperate father risks all for the son he abandoned forty years ago—but is he ready to pay the price for redemption? A DARING MISSION: Against overwhelming odds, and with time running out, Commander Worf has only one chance to avert a disaster. But how high a price will he pay for victory.