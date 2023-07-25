FIRST LOOK: Cubify's Next Generation 3DMe App Available Now

For those in attendance at Comic-Con, Cubify/3D Systems is showcasing the Star Trek 3DMe app as a photo booth-like experience. Fans get scanned in just seconds and then can interact with their face in the app on a touchscreen built right into the booth. The seamless scan-to-3D customization experience is the first of its kind available at an event such as Comic-Con. Fans can get scanned and purchase their figurines at the Toy Tokyo booth (#5337), while VIP attendees can check it out at the WIRED Café at the Omni Hotel Downtown.