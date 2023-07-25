Published Jul 19, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Cubify's Next Generation 3DMe App Available Now
Cubify is taking its Star Trek 3DMe App to the next level. The company, in May, introduced the app, which allows fans to create full-color, personalized 3D printed figurines of themselves in a Star Trek: The Original Series uniform. Now, Cubify revealed today at Comic-Con in San Diego, fans can create 3D figurines of themselves in Star Trek: The Next Generation uniforms by visiting Cubify.com and uploading two photographs of their face.
For those in attendance at Comic-Con, Cubify/3D Systems is showcasing the Star Trek 3DMe app as a photo booth-like experience. Fans get scanned in just seconds and then can interact with their face in the app on a touchscreen built right into the booth. The seamless scan-to-3D customization experience is the first of its kind available at an event such as Comic-Con. Fans can get scanned and purchase their figurines at the Toy Tokyo booth (#5337), while VIP attendees can check it out at the WIRED Café at the Omni Hotel Downtown.