Published Jan 31, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Crisis of Consciousness
Star Trek: The Original Series: Crisis of Consciousness won't be out until April, but StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover -- by Alan Dingman -- and details about the adventure, penned by Dave Galanter, whose previous Trek work includes Troublesome Minds and Shadows of the Ignorant. Here's the synposis, direct from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books.
The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is completing a treaty mission with the Maabas, a peaceful alien race not native to the star system they currently inhabit, as descendants of refugees from a great war long ago. Several hundred thousand Maabas once took shelter on their new world, and have now been here for millennia. They do not travel the stars, but seek to explore from within. The Federation’s interest is in the Maabas’s great intellectual resources—their science, while behind in some areas, excels in others, and their philosophy is in line with that of the Federation. But just as the pact is signed, the Enterprise is attacked by an unidentified vessel. Enough force is shown to keep the alien assailants at bay, but a new danger arises. Their mysterious foes are the Kenisians—a race that used to inhabit the Maabas’s chosen world thousands of years ago, and who now want to take it back.
Star Trek: The Original Series: Crisis of Consciousness will run 400 pages and be available as a mass-market paperback and eBook. It will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. Visit Amazon to pre-order.