FIRST LOOK: Covers of IDW February Comics

IDW Publishing has just revealed its Star Trek titles for February 2017, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share details about the titles and exclusive First Looks at their covers.

First up is Star Trek Gold Key 100-page Spectacular, written by Dick Wood and Len Wein, with art by Nevio Zaccara and Alberto Giolitti, and a Michael Stribling cover. It's a special 100-page collection of classic Gold Key Star Trek comics. Created by writers and artists who had not seen the show often (or at all) and worked off of whatever publicity materials they could get their hands on, the Gold Key Comics are true 1960s gems. Needless to say, the end results were definitely unusual - and very un-Trek in some cases: a blond Scotty! Spock kills! The Enterprise belches fire!. Collecting "The Planet of No Return," "The Youth Trap," and "The Enterprise Mutiny," this special also features a history of the Star Trek Gold Key comics by author Joe Berenato. It runs 100 pages and will cost $7.99.