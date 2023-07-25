FIRST LOOK: Cover of TOS Novel The Latter Fire

The five-year mission of the Starship Enterprise has brought the vessel and her crew to the forefront of an important first contact operation. Under the command of Captain James T. Kirk, the ship is heading to the planet Syhaar Prime in the Beta Quadrant—the homeworld of an alien civilization preparing to take its first steps onto the galactic stage. One year earlier, the Enterprise came across a badly damaged Syhaari explorer vessel drifting in deep space. In collaboration with the explorer’s captain, Kirk and his crew were able to restore the ship to full function and send it on its way. And now, as the Syhaari display rapid technological progress in the past year, hard questions must be asked. Is it possible that the Enterprise crew leaked advanced technology or information to the Syhaari during their first encounter, in violation of the Prime Directive?The Latter Fire will run 384 pages, be available as a mass-market paperback and eBook, and will cost $7.99. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order it.