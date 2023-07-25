FIRST LOOK: Cover of TOS Novel Devil's Bargain

Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the rest of the Enterprise crew will be back in action early next year in The Original Series novel Devil’s Bargain, penned by Tony Daniel and set for release on February 26, 2013. You can see our StarTrek.com exclusive First Look at the cover up above, and here’s the plot synopsis straight from Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster: “Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise are sent to evacuate the Omega sector frontier colony Vesbius—a pioneer settlement that is on the brink of an extinction-level event threatening not only all of the col¬onists, but biological products that are vital to Starfleet. However, rescue efforts are being thwarted by the colonists themselves, who refuse to abandon Vesbius, claiming that their lives depend upon staying, while giving no reason why. It is after these irrational decisions that First Officer Spock makes a radical suggestion: Perhaps an unexpected ally could aid the colony and help complete the mission.”Devil’s Bargain marks the first Star Trek novel by Daniel, a science fiction writer and author of Guardian of Night, Metaplanetary, Superluminal, and short stories such as “A Dry, Quiet War.” Also an editor at Baen Books, he’s had numerous stories in Year’s Best anthologies, one of which, “Life on the Moon,” won the Asimov's Reader's Poll Award for year’s best story and was nominated for a Hugo Award.