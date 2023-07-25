FIRST LOOK: Cover of The Fall: Peaceable Kingdoms

Also, StarTrek.com has received a synopsis of Peaceable Kingdoms from Simon & Schuster, and here’s what it has to say:

“The United Federation of Planets takes the first hopeful steps beyond the uncertainty and tragedy that has overshadowed recent events in the Alpha Quadrant. Even as elements of the Typhon Pact have been implicated in a devastating attack against the Federation, William Riker holds key knowledge of the true criminals—a revelation that could threaten the fragile Federation-Cardassian alliance. Time is running out to apprehend those responsible for the brutal crime.

“Questions and concerns also continue to swell around the ambitious Bajoran Ishan Anjar, who has risen through the ranks of the Federation Council while using the recent bloodshed to further a belligerent, hawkish political agenda against the Typhon Pact. Riker must dispatch his closest friend, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, in a desperate attempt to uncover the truth. But as Picard and the Enterprise crew pursue the few remaining clues, Riker must act on growing suspicions that someone within Ishan’s inner circle has been in league with the criminals from the very beginning…”

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for addition news about Star Trek: The Fall – Peaceable Kingdoms.