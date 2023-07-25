FIRST LOOK: Cover of New Upcoming, Control

Is it spring yet? It may say October on the calendar, but Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books is already looking ahead to April 2-17 and the release of Star Trek: Section 31 -- Control, by New York Times bestselling author David Mack, who previous Trek tales include the Vanguard and Seekers series. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover of Control, which unfolds in The Next Generationunivese, as well as the following synopsis:

No law…no conscience…no mercy. Amoral, shrouded in secrecy, and answering to no one, Section 31 is the mysterious covert operations division of Starfleet, a rogue shadow group pledged to defend the Federation at any cost. The discovery of a two-hundred-year-old secret gives Doctor Julian Bashir his best chance yet to expose and destroy the illegal spy organization. But his foes won’t go down without a fight, and his mission to protect the Federation he loves might end up triggering its destruction. Only one thing is for certain: this time, the price of victory will be paid with Bashir’s dearest blood.

Running 304 pages, Star Trek: Section 31 -- Control will be available as both a mass market paperback and eBook on or about March 28, 2017. It will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $10.99 in Canada. Go to www.amazon.com to pre-order it.