FIRST LOOK: Cover of DS9 -- The Long Mirage

Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will release Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -- The Long Mirage, by David R. George III, on February 28, 2017. A prolific Trek author, George's previous books include TOS: Crucible: Kirk: The Star to Every Wandering, DS9: Ascendance, Typhon Pact: Plagues of Night, The Lost Era: One Constant Star, and The Fall: Revelation and Dust, among others. StarTrek.com is pleased to present an exclusive First Look at the cover of The Long Mirage and also to share details about the adventure.

Here's the synopsis: More than two years have passed since the destruction of the original Deep Space 9. In that time, a brand new, state-of-the-art starbase has replaced it, commanded by Captain Ro Laren, still the crew and residents of the former station continue to experience the repercussions of its loss. For instance: Quark continues his search for Morn, as the Lurian—his best customer and friend—left Bajor without a word and never returned. Quark enlists a private detective to track Morn down, and she claims to be hot on his trail. Yet the barkeep distrusts the woman he hired, and his suspicions skyrocket when she too suddenly vanishes. At the same time, Kira Nerys emerges from a wormhole after being caught inside it when it collapsed two years earlier. She arrives on the new DS9 to discover Altek Dans already there. While inside the Celestial Temple, Kira lived a different life in Bajor’s past, where she fell in love with Altek. So why have the Prophets moved him forward in time…and why have They brought him and Kira together?

Set to span 352 pages as both a mass-market paperback and eBook, Star Trek: Deep Space -- The Long Mirage will be priced at $7.99 in the U.S. and $10.99 in Canada. Go to www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order the title.