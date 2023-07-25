FIRST LOOK: Cover of David Mack's The Fall: A Ceremony of Losses

Just in case A Ceremony of Losses is not yet on your radar, Simon and Schuster/Pocket Books provided the following teaser synopsis: "Despite heroic efforts, the Andorian species is headed for extinction. Its slow march toward oblivion has reached a tipping point, one from which there will be no hope of return. With countless lives at stake, the leaders of Andor, the Federation, and the Typhon Pact all scheme to twist the crisis to their political gain—at any price. Unwilling to be a mere bystander to tragedy, Doctor Julian Bashir risks everything to find a cure for the Andorians. But his courage will come at a terrible cost…"Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Star Trek: The Fall: A Ceremony of Losses.