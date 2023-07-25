Published Jul 20, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Cover of David Mack's The Fall: A Ceremony of Losses
FIRST LOOK: Cover of David Mack's The Fall: A Ceremony of Losses
Star Trek: The Fall: A Ceremony of Losses, book three in Simon and Schuster's Next Generation/Deep Space Nine crossover series, will be available in October, and StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover of the adventure, which is penned by David Mack.
Just in case A Ceremony of Losses is not yet on your radar, Simon and Schuster/Pocket Books provided the following teaser synopsis: "Despite heroic efforts, the Andorian species is headed for extinction. Its slow march toward oblivion has reached a tipping point, one from which there will be no hope of return. With countless lives at stake, the leaders of Andor, the Federation, and the Typhon Pact all scheme to twist the crisis to their political gain—at any price. Unwilling to be a mere bystander to tragedy, Doctor Julian Bashir risks everything to find a cure for the Andorians. But his courage will come at a terrible cost…"Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Star Trek: The Fall: A Ceremony of Losses.