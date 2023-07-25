Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 27, 2017

    FIRST LOOK: "Context is for Kings" Photos (Updated)

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Episode three of Star Trek: Discovery will be "Context is for Kings," and the first photos have been released. Look closely to see the first appearance of a furry friend!

    Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)

    Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)

    Michael Burnham and Saru (Doug Jones) on the bridge of the U.S.S. Discovery

    Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) of the U.S.S. Discovery with Michael Burnham

    Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)

    Saru on the U.S.S. Discovery bridge

    Cadet Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Michael Burnham & Lt. Paul Stamets

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

