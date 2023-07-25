Published Sep 27, 2017
FIRST LOOK: "Context is for Kings" Photos (Updated)
FIRST LOOK: "Context is for Kings" Photos (Updated)
Episode three of Star Trek: Discovery will be "Context is for Kings," and the first photos have been released. Look closely to see the first appearance of a furry friend!
Michael Burnham and Saru (Doug Jones) on the bridge of the U.S.S. Discovery
Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) of the U.S.S. Discovery with Michael Burnham
Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)
Saru on the U.S.S. Discovery bridge
Cadet Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Michael Burnham & Lt. Paul Stamets
Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.