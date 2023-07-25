FIRST LOOK: Comic-Con Exclusive The Next Generation/Doctor Who Products Revealed

Bif Bang Pow! has just unveiled its next Comic-Con exclusive, and it’s a Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who Monitor Mates Bobble Head set that comes in a tin tote. The limited-edition tote features artwork from the Assimilation2 crossover comic books, while the set boasts a Star Trek: The Next Generation U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D Monitor Mate mini bobble and a Doctor Who TARDIS Monitor Mate mini bobble. Each Monitor Mate comes with a clear base, with the bases exclusive to this set. Also, the mini bobbles may be mounted separately or together on a fold-out comic book replica diorama that will come included with the set.