Published May 18, 2014
FIRST LOOK: City on the Edge of Forever #3
StarTrek.com’s exclusive First Look at IDW Publishing’s Star Trek comics for August continues with details about Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #3, the next chapter in the exciting visualization of Ellison’s Hugo- and WGA Award-winning teleplay for the beloved TOS episode. Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock, stranded in the past of old Earth, search for the focal point that altered the timestream and changed everything about the universe they knew. And once they locate her, they could find themselves foiled by a force even greater than the Guardians of Forever… love.
The creative team behind Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #3 includes writers Harlan Ellison and Scott Tipton & David Tipton, artist J.K. Woodward, and also Juan Ortiz, who created the cover. Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99
