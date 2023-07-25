Published Apr 19, 2014
FIRST LOOK: City On The Edge of Forever #2
IDW Publishing will, in July, unveil Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #2. The second installment in a five-part series, it's based on Ellison’s Hugo and WGA Award-winning teleplay and written by Ellison and Scott Tipton & David Tipton. The art is by J.K. Woodward, while Juan Ortiz handled the cover honors.
The adventure sends Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Yeoman Rand back to the Enterprise following their first encounter with the Guardians of Forever, only to find a darker, more vicious crew of renegades awaiting them. Can they return the timestream to its proper state? And will they even survive long enough to try? Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
IDW, as previously reported at StarTrek.com, will also -- in July -- release Star Trek #35: The Q Gambit and Star Trek Special: Flesh and Stone.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.