Published Oct 16, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Chang's Bird-of-Prey - Attack Wing Wave 9
FIRST LOOK: Chang's Bird-of-Prey - Attack Wing Wave 9
NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 9 in November -- and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today we will look at the Klingon Bird-Of-Prey: Chang’s Bird-Of-Prey. The ship can remain cloaked when attacking with Torpedoes, greatly amplifying Chang’s ability to perform a Sensor Echo action as a free action before moving. For additional defensive purposes, players may like the surety of Kerla’s capacity to provide an automatic Evasive Maneuver to a defensive roll. Defensive manipulations increase when Gorkon is used as your fleet’s Admiral as well.
When you need a round to regroup, Azetbur will keep Captains occupied and from firing upon one another. When one considers the effectiveness of the ship’s special capabilities, players will be glad that there are two copies of Photon Torpedoes in the pack so they can be fired more frequently when the time arrives. The Prototype Cloaking Device can even assist in keeping a ship cloaked when the ship’s primary weapons are in use.