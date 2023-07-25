FIRST LOOK: Chang's Bird-of-Prey - Attack Wing Wave 9

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 9 in November -- and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today we will look at the Klingon Bird-Of-Prey: Chang’s Bird-Of-Prey. The ship can remain cloaked when attacking with Torpedoes, greatly amplifying Chang’s ability to perform a Sensor Echo action as a free action before moving. For additional defensive purposes, players may like the surety of Kerla’s capacity to provide an automatic Evasive Maneuver to a defensive roll. Defensive manipulations increase when Gorkon is used as your fleet’s Admiral as well.