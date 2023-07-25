Published Nov 30, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Cat Staggs Variant Cover for Reunion
IDW Publishing's Star Trek #53—Five-Year Mission, "Reunion, Part I," will be released in January, and today StarTrek.com is pleased to give fans an exclusive First Look at the variant cover by Cat Staggs.
As previously reported, #53 is written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. The all-new adventure begins as Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise face off with a renegade faction of Orions intent on disrupting the truce between their species and the Federation. Star Trek #53 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
