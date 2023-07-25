Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 30, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Cat Staggs Variant Cover for Reunion

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing's Star Trek #53—Five-Year Mission, "Reunion, Part I," will be released in January, and today StarTrek.com is pleased to give fans an exclusive First Look at the variant cover by Cat Staggs.

    As previously reported, #53 is written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. The all-new adventure begins as Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise face off with a renegade faction of Orions intent on disrupting the truce between their species and the Federation. Star Trek #53 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

