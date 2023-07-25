FIRST LOOK: Cat Staggs Variant Cover for Reunion

As previously reported, #53 is written by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. The all-new adventure begins as Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise face off with a renegade faction of Orions intent on disrupting the truce between their species and the Federation. Star Trek #53 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.