Published Oct 15, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Bye Bye, Robot Unveils New Trek Posters
Bye Bye, Robot has just unveiled a trio of Star Trek posters, two of which celebrate the 20th anniversary of Deep Space Nine. First up is “DS9 20,” by returning Bye Bye, Robot artist Tracie Ching. An 18”x24” lithograph on 100-lb paper, it depicts key DS9 characters positioned around the titular space station, with a wormhole looming in the background.
The other two pieces, both by Bye Bye, Robot newcomer Cliff Cramp, are titled “Deep Space Nine” and “A Good Day To Die.” The former measures 18”x24” and shows Deep Space Nine floating in space, with a wormhole forming off in the distance. “A Good Day To Die” measures 16”x24” and makes use of Cramp's signature touch – deep colors – to realize a battle between the U.S.S. Enterprise and a Klingon battle cruiser.
“The graphic style of Tracie’s print and the expressionistic style of Cliff’s prints play off of each other beautifully,” says Charity Wood, Co-Founder of Bye Bye, Robot. “We’re excited to be working with so many talented artists… each bringing their unique style to the Star Trek realm… offering different styles of art for different collectors’ tastes.”
Each of the posters costs $25, plus shipping. Click HERE to purchase.