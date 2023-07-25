Published Dec 5, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Business Card Holders by Icon Heroes
Icon Heroes scored a hit with their Spock Business Card Holder and StarTrek.com has First Looks at two of the company's upcoming additions to their line of Trek products. The Star Trek NCC-1701 Card Case is a high-quality metal case embossed with an image of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701. On-the-way product number two is a Star Trek Command Card Case, also made of high-quality metal and embossed with the Starfleet Delta Shield.
Both card holders will be available 2Q 2015. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the card holders and news about other upcoming Trek products from Icon Heroes.