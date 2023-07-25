Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 5, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Business Card Holders by Icon Heroes

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Icon Heroes scored a hit with their Spock Business Card Holder and StarTrek.com has First Looks at two of the company's upcoming additions to their line of Trek products. The Star Trek NCC-1701 Card Case is a high-quality metal case embossed with an image of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701. On-the-way product number two is a Star Trek Command Card Case, also made of high-quality metal and embossed with the Starfleet Delta Shield.

    Both card holders will be available 2Q 2015. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the card holders and news about other upcoming Trek products from Icon Heroes.

