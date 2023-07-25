FIRST LOOK: Business Card Holders by Icon Heroes

Icon Heroes scored a hit with their Spock Business Card Holder and StarTrek.com has First Looks at two of the company's upcoming additions to their line of Trek products. The Star Trek NCC-1701 Card Case is a high-quality metal case embossed with an image of the USS Enterprise NCC-1701. On-the-way product number two is a Star Trek Command Card Case, also made of high-quality metal and embossed with the Starfleet Delta Shield.