Published Aug 3, 2017
FIRST LOOK: Borg Cube PCs & VR-Capable Gaming Systems
Limited-edition “Borg Cube” personal computers and virtual reality-capable gaming systems are on the way from CherryTree Inc., the Los Angeles-based tech start-up announced today at Star Trek Las Vegas. Pre-orders are set to begin on Sept. 26, 2017, the anniversary date of the first Star Trek: The Next Generation episode, on mycherrytree.com and Amazon.com, with pre-orders to ship Black Friday weekend.
“Being avid fans of the Star Trek franchise and being passionate about creating exciting technology integrations, we created a line of 'Borg Cube' computers," Warren Brown, CTO of CherryTree Inc., said in a statement. "These powerful, compact computers can be used as the centerpiece of a home theater, media center or as your everyday PC. They are true to the detail of the Borg ship, the transportation of choice of the most-intimidating and ruthless villain of the TNG universe, something any true Star Trek fan can appreciate.
Fans can anticipate two versions of “Borg Cube” being available in the U.S. and Europe, with only 359 created for each region, in honor of the battle of Wolf 359. The Borg Cube will be a small home theater and an everyday computer that will measure 6x6x6”.
They can be configured via the mycherrytree.com custom configurator to max specs of:
- 7th Gen i7-7700K 4Core 4.2GHz
- 32GB of RAM
- M2 NVME up to 2TB
- Integrated Graphics Processor - Intel® HD Graphics support
- HDMI/DisplayPort ports; up to 2 displays
- HDMI with max. resolution 4096 x 2160 @ 24 Hz / 2560 x 1600 @ 60 Hz
- DisplayPort with max. resolution 4096 x 2304 @ 60 Hz
The limited edition “Borg CubeVR” gaming machine will measure 12x12x12” and feature the most-powerful components available on the market today and will specialize in the ability to run virtual reality games. An unspecified limited amount of this version will be produced.