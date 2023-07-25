FIRST LOOK: Borg Cube PCs & VR-Capable Gaming Systems

Limited-edition “Borg Cube” personal computers and virtual reality-capable gaming systems are on the way from CherryTree Inc., the Los Angeles-based tech start-up announced today at Star Trek Las Vegas. Pre-orders are set to begin on Sept. 26, 2017, the anniversary date of the first Star Trek: The Next Generation episode, on mycherrytree.com and Amazon.com, with pre-orders to ship Black Friday weekend.

“Being avid fans of the Star Trek franchise and being passionate about creating exciting technology integrations, we created a line of 'Borg Cube' computers," Warren Brown, CTO of CherryTree Inc., said in a statement. "These powerful, compact computers can be used as the centerpiece of a home theater, media center or as your everyday PC. They are true to the detail of the Borg ship, the transportation of choice of the most-intimidating and ruthless villain of the TNG universe, something any true Star Trek fan can appreciate.