FIRST LOOK: Bioship Beta for Attack Wing Wave 18

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 18 in September and StarTrek.com

has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today we will look at the Bioship Beta. The Species 8472 bioship has tremendous firepower matched with strong defensive capabilities. With the Bioship Beta Pilot at the helm, attacks will score more frequently and the pilot can even transfer to a friendly ship should the bioship be destroyed. Thanks to the Telepathy Elite Talent, the pilot can also change the selected maneuver of the ship in order to place it in optimal combat locations.The use of Biological Weapon provides two benefits. While inflicting damage to a ship is a key strategy to winning a game, being able to cause the discard of Crew upgrades on an opposing ship can also bring a player closer to victory. When sheer damage is needed, an Energy Blast attack can cause serious damage to the opposition. Using the Tech upgrade, Biological Technology, is another avenue to consider as it can impact the offensive and defensive capabilities of a ship.Biogenic Field provides a defensive bonus while defending and also offers some protection when an enemy attempts to affect one of your cards. Electrodynamic Fluid enhances the maneuverability of a ship by providing an additional maneuver or the ability to perform the Sensor Echo action even if the ship is not cloaked. Finally, when a player needs a round to regroup and escape the cross hairs of an enemy fleet, escaping into Fluidic Space will give them the round they need.After sustaining serious damage, the Bioship Beta player must navigate thru an asteroid field while attempting to avoid the pursuing ship. If players can evade their opponents long enough, they may be able to find an asteroid to use as cover and go to ground. Will the Captain of the pursuing vessel be able to form an away team strong enough to overtake the Bioship Beta Pilot or will the Species 8472 captain turn from prey to predator?Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the next ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 18.

