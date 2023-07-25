First Look: Beyer's Eternal Tide Rolls In This Summer

Kirsten Beyer will return to the Star Trek universe this summer with a new Voyager novel entitled The Eternal Tide, and StarTrek.com has a First Look at the cover and a few details about Beyer’s latest Trek adventure. In the story, the Voyager fleet continues its exploration of the Delta Quadrant, investigating the status of sectors formerly controlled by the Borg. During this critical mission, one of Starfleet’s own – a respected and acclaimed officer – returns, with the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance.