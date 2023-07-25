Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Mar 27, 2012

    First Look: Beyer's Eternal Tide Rolls In This Summer

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Kirsten Beyer will return to the Star Trek universe this summer with a new Voyager novel entitled The Eternal Tide, and StarTrek.com has a First Look at the cover and a few details about Beyer’s latest Trek adventure. In the story, the Voyager fleet continues its exploration of the Delta Quadrant, investigating the status of sectors formerly controlled by the Borg. During this critical mission, one of Starfleet’s own – a respected and acclaimed officer – returns, with the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance.

    Simon & Schuster will release Star Trek: Voyager: The Eternal Tide on August 28. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about The Eternal Tide.

