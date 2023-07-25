FIRST LOOK: Beam Me Up Heat-Reactive Mug

Kirk is ready for action thanks to Vandor's new Star Trek Beam Me Up Scotty 20 oz. Heat Reactive Ceramic Travel Mug. The product's name pretty much says it all. The 20-oz mug features a heat reactive design that allows Kirk to beam on to the transporter pad when you add a hot liquid.

Entertainment Earth will anticipates that the mug will be available in March. Fans can pre-order it now for $17.99 by going to entertainmentearth.com.