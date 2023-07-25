Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 24, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Beam Me Up Heat-Reactive Mug

    FIRST LOOK: Beam Me Up Heat-Reactive Mug

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Kirk is ready for action thanks to Vandor's new Star Trek Beam Me Up Scotty 20 oz. Heat Reactive Ceramic Travel Mug. The product's name pretty much says it all. The 20-oz mug features a heat reactive design that allows Kirk to beam on to the transporter pad when you add a hot liquid.

    Entertainment Earth will anticipates that the mug will be available in March. Fans can pre-order it now for $17.99 by going to entertainmentearth.com.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top