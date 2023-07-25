Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 31, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Beam Me Up Biscotti

    FIRST LOOK: Beam Me Up Biscotti

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Refined snackers can voyage to the final frontier with Montgomery Scott's Beam Me Up Biscotti. Available later this spring from Sir Pallay Food, the biscotti is the real deal, a world-class double-baked biscuit that disappears right off your plate after you give the command "Beam me up, Biscotti." Like any good biscotti, the new Sir Pallay Food product is made from flour, sugar, eggs and pine nuts, as well as almonds that are neither skinned nor roasted.

    Star Trek
    Star Trek

    Montgomery Scott's Beam Me Up Biscotti will cost $41.15 per package, with each package containing approximately 24 pieces. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top