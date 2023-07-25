FIRST LOOK: Beam Me Up Biscotti

Refined snackers can voyage to the final frontier with Montgomery Scott's Beam Me Up Biscotti. Available later this spring from Sir Pallay Food, the biscotti is the real deal, a world-class double-baked biscuit that disappears right off your plate after you give the command "Beam me up, Biscotti." Like any good biscotti, the new Sir Pallay Food product is made from flour, sugar, eggs and pine nuts, as well as almonds that are neither skinned nor roasted.