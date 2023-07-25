FIRST LOOK: Bandai's TOS Deck Building Game

Building – quite literally – on the success of Star Trek: The Next Generation Deck Building Game – Premiere Edition and Star Trek: The Next Generation Deck Building Game – Next Phase Edition, Bandai America Inc. will release Star Trek: The Original Series Deck Building Game – Premiere Edition later this summer. The game includes 255 cards and four dice, and introduces New Starter Cards and New Basic Characters (which also can be used in either of the TNG games to create a brand new experience), as well as Draft Missions (which give players two missions to plan from the outset of the game, thereby enabling them to better determine their strategy), and also a Handheld Mechanic (found on equipment Maneuvers, meaning they can only be played if you possess a Character on the bridge who can hold them).Star Trek: The Original Series Deck Building Game – Premiere Edition is designed for two to four players ages 13+ and takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes to play. The game boasts all of the legendary Enterprise characters, including Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty and Chekov, as well as the likes of Abraham Lincoln, Gary Seven and Christopher Pike. Players can also expect at least one Scene or Item or Character from almost every episode, with such iconic villains as Khan, Matt Decker and Kahless in the mix.According to Bandai America, there are two ways to play, which they describe as follows:

Exploration Scenario: Compete against other players to achieve 300 Mission Points by completing dangerous Missions and overcoming unknown Events. Battle Simulations will test your combat skills against other players.Infection Scenario: Space is a very torturous beast. Attempt to achieve 300 Mission Points while combating the deadliest disease, viruses, and Infections know throughout the universe. As you explore space, your deck will become infected with unknown Infections. Your only hope is to succeed in your Missions so you find the cure before your crew meets their demise.“Bandai America is thrilled to offer fans a chance to experience the Star Trek adventure through our innovative Star Trek Deck Building Game,” said Danny Satyapan, director of Card Games at Bandai America Incorporated. “With the release of The Original Series set this summer, players will finally be able to customize their decks with these iconic characters and unleash a whole new dimension to the game.”Star Trek: The Original Series Deck Building Game – Premiere Edition will be available in the StarTrek.com store, at Amazon.com and in hobby stores nationwide starting in August, at the suggested retail price of $34.99. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the game.