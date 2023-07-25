Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 7, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: August Original Series Shot Glasses

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    “Journey to Babel,” “Plato’s Stepchildren,” “The Mark of Gideon” and The Return of the Archons,” the latest quartet of episodes immortalized as Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz, will soon beam on to shot glasses. The set of four shot glasses, from Bif Bang Pow, will be available later this month from Entertainment Earth.

    Click HERE to pre-order the set of four shot glasses, which will cost $17.99.

