FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 8 Queen Vessel Prime

StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 8 releases, and today we preview the Queen Vessel Prime, out in October. Like most other Borg ships, the Borg Octahedron has high attack values and is extremely durable. The special ability allows the use of a Scan token to bump attack potential even higher for the ship or another friendly ship within range 1-2. When using the Tactical Drone as captain, players have the ability to diminish an opponent’s defensive rolls. Alternately, the Borg Queen can have her influence felt throughout the fleet by activating upgrades on friendly ships when she is used as a Captain or as the fleet’s Admiral.