Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Sep 29, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 8 Queen Vessel Prime

    FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 8 Queen Vessel Prime

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 8 releases, and today we preview the Queen Vessel Prime, out in October. Like most other Borg ships, the Borg Octahedron has high attack values and is extremely durable. The special ability allows the use of a Scan token to bump attack potential even higher for the ship or another friendly ship within range 1-2. When using the Tactical Drone as captain, players have the ability to diminish an opponent’s defensive rolls. Alternately, the Borg Queen can have her influence felt throughout the fleet by activating upgrades on friendly ships when she is used as a Captain or as the fleet’s Admiral.






    Star Trek: Attack Wing’s Wave 8

    Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about future NECA/WizKids products.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top