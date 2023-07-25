Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 6, 2015

    FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 14 U.S.S Pegasus

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 14 releases, and today we preview the Federation U.S.S. Pegasus, out in May. Due to it being a prototype vessel, this Oberth class starship allows Tech Upgrades to be deployed to it at a discount. Admiral Erik Pressman can take advantage of that savings as he’ll have more upgrades at his disposal to use to increase the attack potential of his ship. Ronald Moore can spring to action and place a Battle Station action beside the ship, which is beneficial since the U.S.S. Pegasus does not have it listed on its action bar. Regardless of which Captain is used for the ship, William T. Riker can help increase their Captain Skill or step in to take command should the Captain become disabled or discarded.



    StarTrek.com

