FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 12 Tholia One

While playing the Tholian Web scenario from the expansion, the Tholian fleet will weave a web of destruction while the Federation player attempts to rescue their captain from the dimensional rift. With time running out, can the Federation escape or will the Tholians be victorious?

Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the next ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 12.