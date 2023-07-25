Published Feb 9, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 12 Tholia One
NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 12 in March and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today we look at the Independent Tholian Vessel: Tholia One. Loskene will help deploy additional ships in a player’s fleet while the Tholian Pilot will keep his own ship in the fight longer as he repairs a Shield Token. Players will want to make use of Tholia One’s ability by equipping it with the Energy Web weapon upgrade.
While playing the Tholian Web scenario from the expansion, the Tholian fleet will weave a web of destruction while the Federation player attempts to rescue their captain from the dimensional rift. With time running out, can the Federation escape or will the Tholians be victorious?
Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the next ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 12.