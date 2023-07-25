FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 11 Ship, Alpha Hunter

The two Tech Upgrades provide additional options for your ship. Monotanium Armor Plating will help you shake an opponent’s target lock while Sensor Network will provide additional information on an opponent’s movements so you can better position your ships for combat. Intercept Course, one of three Elite Talents in the expansion, will also allow you to maneuver to a better position. Full Reverse lets you ignore your chosen maneuver and perform a Full Astern maneuver instead. Stalking Mode provides game-long benefits to your ship and is a great choice as you try to determine the worthiness of your opponent in the Worthy Prey mission.