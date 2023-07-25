FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 11 Romulan Prototype 01

StarTrek.com has the final First Look at NECA/WizKids' upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing's Wave 11 releases, and today we preview the Romulan Prototype 01, out this month. The nimble Romulan drone ship is very self-sufficient and can repair one Hull or Shield during the end phase of each round. While he cannot be assigned as the Captain of the drone, Valdore can be used to captain another ship in your fleet or he may be used as Gareb’s choice thus providing a 6 skill captain with an Elite Talent slot for only 1 squadron point.