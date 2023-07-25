FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 11 Fighter Squadron 6

Welcome back to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the Federation Fighter Squadron 6 Expansion Pack, which will be available in January as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 11 release. While Attack Squadrons are treated as normal ships, there are several items that differentiate them from other ships. Attack Squadrons can only attack enemy ships at range 1-2 and can only be equipped with Squadron Upgrades. Additionally, instead of having stats printed on its ship card, Attack Squadron Tokens are used to keep track of the ship’s stats.

Squad Leader provides a boost to your Captain skill and can additionally be used to perform the action listed on a friendly ship’s Captain as a free action. Attack Wave adds an additional attack die for an attack while Attack Formation allows a player to set one attack die to the side of their choice. When you damage an opponent’s hull with a critical hit, Tactical Pattern Theta can be disabled to choose either the Weapons Malfunction or Munitions Failure critical damage card instead of assigning a random card.