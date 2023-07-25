Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Nov 10, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 10: Fina Prime

    FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 10: Fina Prime

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 10 in December -- and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today, we will look at the Independent Vidiian Battle Cruiser: Fina Prime. Stripping an opponent’s shields without having to roll attack dice is a great tool. The Vidiian Commander can increase the effectiveness of three of the Upgrades found in the set as well as allow for the ship to make use of the Decisive Orders elite talent.











    NECA/WizKids
    Star Trek: Attack Wing
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 10


    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top