FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 10: Fina Prime

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 10 in December -- and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll again showcase in a series of three articles. Today, we will look at the Independent Vidiian Battle Cruiser: Fina Prime. Stripping an opponent’s shields without having to roll attack dice is a great tool. The Vidiian Commander can increase the effectiveness of three of the Upgrades found in the set as well as allow for the ship to make use of the Decisive Orders elite talent.