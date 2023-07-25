Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 20, 2014

    FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Wave 10: Dominion Expansion Pack

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Welcome to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we're previewing the contents of the Dominion 1st Wave Attack Fighters Expansion Pack, which will be available in December as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 10 release. While Attack Squadrons are treated as normal ships, there are several items that differentiate them from other ships. Attack Squadrons can only attack enemy ships at range 1-2 and can only be equipped with Squadron Upgrades. Additionally, instead of having stats printed on its ship card, Attack Squadron Tokens are used to keep track of the ship’s stats.











