FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Soong Expansion Pack

NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 6 throughout the month of July, and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll showcase in a series of three articles. Today, we look at the Borg Type 03 ship: the Soong Expansion Pack. The Soong is a departure from previously released Borg ships as it does not incorporate the Spin Maneuver into its movement, nor does it have a 360-degree firing arc. The named version does have a special ability to perform a scan action if it performed a Straight 5 maneuver and has no enemy ship in its forward firing arc. Player will be able to choose between Lore and Hugh as Captain with each of them giving benefits through effects with Crew upgrades.

Soong, Lore, & Hugh cards

Luckily, crew upgrades are plentiful in the Borg Soong Expansion Pack. Crosis can be discarded to disable a Crew or Tech upgrade on an opposing ship as well as allowing a player to steal a Crew upgrade from the target ship. Torsus can be discarded to increase your Captain’s Skill Number by +2. Should a player want to use the benefits of either of the two preceding Crew upgrades multiple times, Goval can be discarded instead. If your opponent is using upgrades that force the discard of your Crew Upgrades, Bosus’s ability to “gather” those fallen comrades and use them for attack bonuses in the future will come in handy.

Crosis, Torsus, Goval, & Bosus cards