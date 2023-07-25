Published Jul 5, 2014
FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Soong Expansion Pack
NECA/WizKids will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 6 throughout the month of July, and StarTrek.com has exclusive First Looks at the upcoming trio of ships, which we'll showcase in a series of three articles. Today, we look at the Borg Type 03 ship: the Soong Expansion Pack. The Soong is a departure from previously released Borg ships as it does not incorporate the Spin Maneuver into its movement, nor does it have a 360-degree firing arc. The named version does have a special ability to perform a scan action if it performed a Straight 5 maneuver and has no enemy ship in its forward firing arc. Player will be able to choose between Lore and Hugh as Captain with each of them giving benefits through effects with Crew upgrades.
Soong, Lore, & Hugh cards
Luckily, crew upgrades are plentiful in the Borg Soong Expansion Pack. Crosis can be discarded to disable a Crew or Tech upgrade on an opposing ship as well as allowing a player to steal a Crew upgrade from the target ship. Torsus can be discarded to increase your Captain’s Skill Number by +2. Should a player want to use the benefits of either of the two preceding Crew upgrades multiple times, Goval can be discarded instead. If your opponent is using upgrades that force the discard of your Crew Upgrades, Bosus’s ability to “gather” those fallen comrades and use them for attack bonuses in the future will come in handy.
Crosis, Torsus, Goval, & Bosus cards
Since the Soong has a normal firing arc, the weapon upgrades in the expansion play off of this fact. Its Photon Torpedoes receive an attack die bonus when fired from a Borg ship and also have the ability to destroy one additional Active Shield on the target ship. When you are facing off against a force with superior numbers, Forward Weapons Array will come in handy as it will allow a player to target multiple ships during the Attack Phase. Defensively, Subspace Distortion works well when facing this situation by allowing a player to forgo attacking during a round in favor of a substantial defensive boost to survive an enemy’s volley of fire. Should a player find themselves boxed into a corner, opening a Transwarp Conduit to flee to the other side of the board to regroup will always be a welcome option.
Photon Torpedoes, Forward Weapons Array, Subspace Distortion, Transwarp Conduit, Experimental Link, & Diversionary Tactics cards
Finally, the expansion contains two different Elite Talents, one for the Borg faction and one for the Independent Faction. Experimental Link allows a Borg player the choice to spend drone tokens or to disable Crew upgrades in order to reroll attack dice. Meanwhile, Diversionary Tactics will force an opponent to discard a Crew upgrade of their choice while also preventing them from attacking that round. The expansion also includes new Away Team tokens which players will need as they as they face off in the Descent Mission. Will the Federation be able to rescue Data or will Lore and his rogue drones be triumphant?
Visit NECA/WizKids for additional information about Star Trek: Attack Wing, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for a preview of the next ship in Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 6.