FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Kazon Ogla-Razik Expansion Pack

Should your captain prove to be ineffective in combat, Haliz can take over your ship and negate an attack in the process. Disabling Karden for additional attack potential will help prove why your captain is worthy of being called Maje. Photonic Charges will be a great asset when players are fighting in close quarters with its ability to place Auxiliary Power Tokens on damaged opponents. For greater firepower, the forward and rear firing Particle Beam Weapon seems like a steal for only 4 fleet points. Using a Tractor Beam to keep your opponent close so you can make use of your secondary weapons is a fine way to make use of the ship’s Tech slot. Players will have to plan their moves carefully if they have any chance of avoiding the displacement wave as they attempt to emerge victorious in The Array mission based on events from the series premiere episode of Voyager.