Published Feb 16, 2015
FIRST LOOK: Attack Wing Kazon Ogla-Razik Expansion Pack
Welcome to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at Wave 12 of NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game, Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the Kazon Ogla-Razik Expansion Pack, which will be available in March as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 12 release. The Ogla-Razik brings some heavy firepower to the Kazon faction while also helping to enhance the defenses of the Kazon Raider from Wave 4. Razik relies on his Crew to help ensure successful attacks, while Jabin increases the defensive capabilities of his ship. Both captains will proudly display the rank of First Maje and make use of the improvement in Captain Skill as well as the additional Tech slot on their ship.
Should your captain prove to be ineffective in combat, Haliz can take over your ship and negate an attack in the process. Disabling Karden for additional attack potential will help prove why your captain is worthy of being called Maje. Photonic Charges will be a great asset when players are fighting in close quarters with its ability to place Auxiliary Power Tokens on damaged opponents. For greater firepower, the forward and rear firing Particle Beam Weapon seems like a steal for only 4 fleet points. Using a Tractor Beam to keep your opponent close so you can make use of your secondary weapons is a fine way to make use of the ship’s Tech slot. Players will have to plan their moves carefully if they have any chance of avoiding the displacement wave as they attempt to emerge victorious in The Array mission based on events from the series premiere episode of Voyager.
