    Published Jun 17, 2015

    First Look at the Ferengi D'kora

    By Disruptor Beam

    This week, Disruptor Beam’s senior designer Tim Crosby shares an early look at the Ferengi D’kora in Star Trek Timelines. We ask him about honor through profit, and which ship would win in a battle: the D’kora or the Bird of Prey?Coming to iOS, Android, and the Web, Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories, and settings from TOS, TNG, DS9, VOY, and ENT. Gather your favorite Star Trek heroes and villains to build your ideal crew, explore the galaxy, and captain your own destiny. You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

