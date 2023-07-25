FIRST LOOK: Armageddon's Arrow

Dayton Ward, popular Star Trek author and longtimeStarTrek.com guest blogger, will be back this spring with his latest Trek novel, Star Trek: The Next Generation: Armageddon's Arrow. StarTrek.com has an exclusive First Look at the cover art, which is by Doug Drexler and Ali Ries, as well as a synopsis direct from the publisher, Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books.

It is a new age of exploration, and the U.S.S. Enterprise is dispatched to “the Odyssean Pass,” a region charted only by unmanned probes and believed to contain numerous inhabited worlds. Approaching a star system with two such planets, Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his crew find a massive alien vessel, drifting in interstellar space for decades. Sensors detect life aboard the derelict—aliens held in suspended animation.

Thought to be an immense sleeper ship, the vessel actually is a weapon capable of destroying entire worlds . . . the final gambit in a war that has raged for generations across the nearby system. Now caught in the middle of this conflict, Captain Picard attempts to mediate, as both sides want this doomsday weapon . . . which was sent from the future with the sole purpose of ending the interplanetary war before it even began!Star Trek: The Next Generation: Armageddon's Arrow will run 400 pages and be available on May 26 as both a mass market paperback and eBook. It will cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $9.99 in Canada. Available for pre-order now from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books.