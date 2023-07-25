FIRST LOOK: AMT's Miniature Starship Model Kits

“We’re proud to bring these new ships to modelers,” said Jamie Hood, senior designer at Round 2. “Our Cadet Series is a popular line, and these three ships are a great addition to the fleet.” Hood went on to note that the new models are being created with beginning builders in mind. They have only a few parts and snap together for a quick and easy build. The Cadet Series will also appeal to more-seasoned model builders, and that’s because, at a final finished size of just 4” each, the models task the modeler with getting all the small-scale details perfect.

As noted, AMT’s latest Cadet Series model kits will be out later this year, available at hobby stores and at www.autoworldstore.com. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the model kits.