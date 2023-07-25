FIRST LOOK: A Very Klingon Khristmas

Well, we’ll drink some blood wine to this. Just in time for the holidays, Gallery Books (a division of Simon & Schuster) and becker&mayer! will unveil A Very Klingon Khristmas. Written by Paul Ruditis and illustrated by Patrick Faricy, A Very Klingon Khristmas employs rhyming verse to share the treasured children’s story of the birth of revered warrior Kahless and to sing the praises of the rich Klingon Christmas traditions originating on Qo'noS and spreading across the Star Trek universe.
Yes, the 32-page parody boldly positions Klingons at the center of the Christmas saga. That means a Santa sporting retractable claws, Tribbles stuffed into the stockings of naughty Klingon boys and girls, and, of course, the warmth of a hot cup of mulled blood wine. Complementing the inventive story are Faricy’s Norman Rockwell–inspired illustrations. So, QISmaS DatIvjaj 'ej DIS chu' DatIvjaj and a Happy New Year!A Very Klingon Khristmas will be available on October 29 in hardcover for $16.99 and for Kindle (at $9.99). Click HERE to pre-order.