FIRST LOOK: A Very Klingon Khristmas

Yes, the 32-page parody boldly positions Klingons at the center of the Christmas saga. That means a Santa sporting retractable claws, Tribbles stuffed into the stockings of naughty Klingon boys and girls, and, of course, the warmth of a hot cup of mulled blood wine. Complementing the inventive story are Faricy's Norman Rockwell–inspired illustrations. So, QISmaS DatIvjaj 'ej DIS chu' DatIvjaj and a Happy New Year!A Very Klingon Khristmas will be available on October 29 in hardcover for $16.99 and for Kindle (at $9.99).