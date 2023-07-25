FIRST LOOK: A Phaser Laser

Laser pointers always seemed very Star Trek-like, and now there’ll be no mistaking the Trek connection. The Novogeek has just introduced The Star Trek: The Original Series Key Chain Phaser Pointer, which will make any presentation otherworldly. And The Novogeek has nailed the details and functionality elements, which have been meticulously modeled based on a TOS phaser. Depressing a trigger makes an acrylic tip red with your pointer beam.