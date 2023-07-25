Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 8, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: 7 New Trek Shirts From Mighty Fine

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Mighty Fine is back with a double dose of Star Trek apparel for August. First, this month’s Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz – namely “The Mark of Gideon,” “Journey to Babel,” “The Return of the Archons” and “Plato’s Stepchildren” -- are available now as tee-shirts. Mighty Fine has also just introduced a trio of junior uniform tees for women, which come in red, gold and blue, and which feature rank stripes on the sleeves. Here are the Ortiz Art Print designs:

    And here are the junior uniform tees:

    Click HERE to purchase the Juan Ortiz t-shirt. Click HERE to purchase the uniform t-shirts.

