FIRST LOOK: 7 New Trek Shirts From Mighty Fine

Mighty Fine is back with a double dose of Star Trek apparel for August. First, this month’s Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints by Juan Ortiz – namely “The Mark of Gideon,” “Journey to Babel,” “The Return of the Archons” and “Plato’s Stepchildren” -- are available now as tee-shirts. Mighty Fine has also just introduced a trio of junior uniform tees for women, which come in red, gold and blue, and which feature rank stripes on the sleeves. Here are the Ortiz Art Print designs: