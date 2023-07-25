FIRST LOOK: 2nd Division Cruiser

Welcome back to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games’ tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the Dominion 2nd Division Cruiser Expansion Pack, which will be available in July as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 6 release. At 34 points, players will have plenty of room to add a Jem’Hadar Attack Ship to their fleet so they can benefit defensively thanks to the ship’s special ability. With Keevan as captain, a player will be able to prioritize their targets and get the ability to shoot before the opponent has a chance to fire while Weyoun will allow a player that crucial turn or two needed to set up the most opportune attack.

Next we will look at Gul Dukat who introduces the Admiral mechanic to Star Trek: Attack Wing. Admiral Cards are double-sided cards: players may choose to use the Captain side to assign the card as a Captain of a ship or they may assign the card as the Admiral of their fleet. When assigned to a ship, the Admiral provides a Skill modifier to that ship’s Captain as well as the ability to field additional Elite Talent upgrades. An Admiral also provides a Fleet Action to your build that can be used by any ship within Range 1-3 of the Admiral’s ship. An Admiral also provides some protection from the Communication Failure and Injured Captain critical damage cards.

Shifting our focus to Crew upgrades brings more Jem’Hadar to light. Remata’Klan can be discarded to increase your Captain’s Skill Number as well as attack potential if you find yourself outnumbered. Lamat’Ukan will be helpful when you need to shift your focus mid-battle and shift a Target Lock to a more pressing target. Defensively, Amat’Igan will help keep your ship and crew safe.

When it comes to outfitting your Jem’Hadar ships, players will welcome the addition of the Phased Polaron Beam which ignores the opponent’s shields. For those who like using torpedoes, the one-two combination of Photon Torpedoes and Volley of Torpedoes will be an interesting way to fill two Secondary Weapon Upgrade slots. Equipping your ship with a Sensor Array will allow a Scan token to have some defensive capabilities. While attempting the Evacuate The Station mission, players will see the value of the Unnecessary Bloodshed Elite Talent as they build their 200 point fleet to prevent the activation of the Federation self-replicating mine field.