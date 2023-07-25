FIRST LOOK: 2014 Star Trek Calendars

It’s almost time to flip the calendar to 2014 and, for Star Trek fans that can only mean one thing: Star Trek calendars. The annual Ships of the Line calendar is out now from Rizzoli and it features contributions from the likes of Doug Drexler, John Eaves, Leonard A. Emery, Douglas E. Graves, Jim Hibbert, D. M. Phoenix, Mark Rademaker, Tobias Richter, Ali Ries, Alain Rivard and Dan Uyeno. Among the ships depicted are Enterprise-E (Rivard and Eaves), USS Rio Grande (Richter), the shuttlecraft Herschel (Hibbert) and a Klingon Defense Force battle cruiser (Graves). Rizzoli also has also shipped several other Star Trek-themed 2014 calendars, including ones devoted to Star Trek Into Darkness, The Original Series and the Juan Ortiz TOS Art Prints.