Published Oct 9, 2013
First Guests Announced For Destination Star Trek Germany
First Guests Announced For Destination Star Trek Germany
StarTrek.com reported last week that the next Destination Star Trek event will be held February 21-23, 2014, at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Now we are pleased to reveal the guest list. It includes Star Trek’s Brent Spiner, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Casey Biggs and Vaughn Armstrong, with additional guests to be announced soon.
As previously noted, fans attending Destination Star Trek Germany can can expect to enjoy talks, photo shoots and autograph opportunities, as well as the chance to check out sets, props, costumes and much more. Destination Star Trek Germany, like Destination Star Trek London in 2012, will be produced by Media 10 with Showmasters Ltd.
Tickets are available now. Visit www.DestinationStarTrek.com for additional details and to purchase tickets. Fans can also DSTG on Twitter, @StarTrek_DST, or become a fan on Facebook at facebook.com/DestinationStarTrek.