First Do No Harm

Regrettably, Star Trek: Discovery’s Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) died before we really had the opportunity to see how he measured up compared to his predecessors in terms of his personal medical philosophies and practices. Of course, anything is possible in the world of Star Trek; maybe we will yet have the chance to see him saving lives in deep space.

Since its inception, Star Trek has portrayed a vision of what the future of humanity could be if we only embraced that most lofty of ideals, compassion – and nowhere is this trait displayed more clearly than in the CMOs. From the progenitor of Starfleet medics, Dr. McCoy, each character has orbited a common theme: respect for life and the desire to heal. While each doctor has different strengths that inform the way they approach medicine, their shared perspective when it comes to relieving the suffering of others both anchors them and elevates them. Bravery, determination, inventiveness – these are the true tools of Starfleet CMOs and they represent the best that humanity can be.

Vean Chevalier is a trained psychologist and biologist who currently works as a zookeeper and specializes in observable behavior. She has been an avid Trekkie for more than 30 years.

Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.