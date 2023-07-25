First Clip of Building Star Trek Doc Released

The Smithsonian Channel has released a new clip from their upcoming documentary, Building Star Trek. This clip features Star Trek Beyond’s Simon Pegg, along with Professor John Howell of the University of Rochester, and it explores the Romulans' cloaking device and how scientists may have discovered a way to turn this sci-fi technology into a reality. Check it out below.

Building Star Trek features a star-studded lineup of astronauts, engineers, writers, innovators and actors who celebrate the 50th anniversary of the show that inspired the space age. The documentary will premiere on-air and stream for free on www.smithsonianchannel.com on September 4, 8PM ET/PT.